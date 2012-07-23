Two helicopters involved in the forest fire fighting in Bucegi

by

BUSTENI | Two helicopters of the Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Interior will intervene on Monday in the fighting against the  forest fires in Bucegi. The first helicopter took off from the Special Aviation Unit at around 10:00 am, said Interior Ministry (MAI), in a press release.

The two helicopters of the General Inspectorate of Aviation will occur on Tuesday to assist workers and other forces involved in the fighting against the forest fires that are now taking place in Bucegi.  The information was confirmed by Mayor Emanoil Savin of the city of Busteni. The fire broke out after a lightning stroke at an altitude of 1700 meters in Bucegi, on land belonging to the Royal House of Romania managed by Romsilva.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s