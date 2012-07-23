Two helicopters involved in the forest fire fighting in Bucegi

BUSTENI | Two helicopters of the Aviation Inspectorate of the Ministry of Interior will intervene on Monday in the fighting against the forest fires in Bucegi. The first helicopter took off from the Special Aviation Unit at around 10:00 am, said Interior Ministry (MAI), in a press release.

The two helicopters of the General Inspectorate of Aviation will occur on Tuesday to assist workers and other forces involved in the fighting against the forest fires that are now taking place in Bucegi. The information was confirmed by Mayor Emanoil Savin of the city of Busteni. The fire broke out after a lightning stroke at an altitude of 1700 meters in Bucegi, on land belonging to the Royal House of Romania managed by Romsilva.

