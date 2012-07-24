Anders Breivik to be temporarily moved to another prison

OSLO | Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people on July 2011 in Norway, was temporarily transferred to another prison, during the performance of working at the detention center were he has been previously incarcerated, prison officials announced on Tuesday. “I asked for a break,” said Knut Bjarkeid, director of high security prison in Ila, near Oslo, where Breivik spent most of his detention after arrest made in the day of attacks.

Norway commemorated on Sunday the July 22, 2011 attacks, when Breivik opened fire in a summer camp of the Young Labour Party, killing 69 people, mostly teenagers, after a bomb that he planted exploded near the norvegian government headquarters in Oslo, killing eight other people.

“This transfer is justified especially by the work in development within the prison and staff planning constraints”, he said adding that a temporary change of place of detention is beneficial in terms of security. The length of the stay in Skien prison of the right extremist, located about 130 kilometers southwest of Oslo, is unknown.

