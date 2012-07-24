Sile Camataru Rahova was transferred to Rahova prison

BUCHAREST | Vasile Balint, known as Sile Camataru, convicted of pimping and human trafficking usury, was transferred on Tuesday afternoon, by the Capital Police arrest department at the Maximum Security Prison at Rahova, informs the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR).

Sile Camataru was brought to Romania from the German city of Düsseldorf, where he was taken by an escort of the International Police Cooperation Centre IGPR said the abovementioned source. On the night of Monday to Tuesday, he was imprisoned in the Bucharest police custody.

By his real name of Vasile Balint the Bucharest Tribunal issued on May 12 a warrant of imprisonment for initiation or establishment of an organized group to commit crimes and urging or facilitating prostitution or taking advantage from prostitution, in which he was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Advertisements