2012 Olympics Games – 400 hours of live sport on TVR

BROADCAST | TVR, as the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in London will broadcast live between 27 July and 12 August the Olympic Games in London on the channels TVR 1, TVR 2, TVR 3, TVR HD, but also on the official website, jo2012.tvr.ro. For 48 years, the Olympics are seen on the Romanian National Televizion. This year, between July 27 and August 12, the Olympic Games in London are transmitted on TVR 1, TVR 2, TVR 3, TVR HD jo2012.tvr.ro, informs the Romanian Television.

TVR 1, TVR 2 and TVR 3 will have about 400 hours of live broadcast from the Olympics, and TVR HD grid will be composed almost exclusively of live or recorded broadcasts from London, totaling around 300 hours of high quality (HD) broadcast. The official opening ceremony will be transmitted simultaneously on TVR 1, TVR HD and on jo2012.tvr.ro on Friday at 23.00, and will be commented for Romania by Sorin Hobana and Alexoi Alina.

