GOOGLE celebrates the London 2012 Olympics Games

LONDON | Google has changed on Friday the logo on the home page to mark the start of 2012 Olympic Games held in London. Thus, the letters forming the Google logo are accompanied by one drawing of a sportsman: a football player, a swimmer, an athlete, a practicing archery and a fencer. Next to them is a basketball and a football.

The third edition of the London Olympic Games will start Friday and from 27 July to 12 August, the British capital will be the first triple Olympic city: in 1908 and 1948 has already hosted two editions of the Olympic Games in modern times. 64 years ago, after the war, they were called “austerity games”. Athletes slept in common dormitories, military barracks and schools.

Opening Ceremony in the presence of 80,000 spectators and under the eyes of billions of viewers, was entrusted by Danny Boyle, director of “TheSlumdog Millionaire”, which won eight Oscars. Then will enter the arena the 10,500 athletes coming from 204 countries.

