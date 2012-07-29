2012 Referendum for the suspention of President Traian Basescu started

ROMANIA | Romanians are called at the referendum on Sunday, July 29, to answer the question “Do you agree with the dismissal of Romanian President Traian Basescu?”. Voters can choose to answer “yes” or “no” on the ballot, stamp applying once inside one of the two rectangles from the two options.

To be validated the referendum of July 29 of President Traian Basescu’s impeachmentromanians must be present to vote in at least 50% plus one of them voters, or 9154307 voters out of 18308612 of the voting citizens registered in the election lists. The first data of the election of Sunday, July 29, the turnout, national incidents and anything else you need to know about the 2012 referendum results will be posted at 23:00 on The Romanian News Blog.

