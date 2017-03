BUCHAREST – At the 2012 referendum for Basescu’s dismissal voted 46.13% of Romanians who have this right, according to partial official data provided by Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Thus, 87.55% voted yes, 11.12% voted no. The president said he won this, despite the fact that almost 8 million people wants him out of Cotroceni. The next partial count will be announced at 14:00 local.

We will be back with details soon.

Advertisements